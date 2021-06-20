Fans React As Unknown Gunmen Shot Dead Upcoming Nigerian Artist In Warri

Share This























LAGOS JUNE 20TH (URHOBOTODAY)-An upcoming Nigerian artist identified as Igho, fondly called “Stankush” has reportedly killed.

According to reports, Stankush was allegedly shot dead on Saturday evening in Warri, Delta State. The popular singer was killed by unknown gunmen that were fully armed.

It was gathered that the armed men blocked the road at the Ugbolokposo axis of the city. People fled for the their dear lives after the killing caused pandemonium on the road.

According to sources, his car was intercepted by the gunmen, suspected to be hired assailants, at a road block in Ugbolokposo axis of the city.

Fans and loved ones have taken to social media to mourn his demise.

africanflamingo_ wrote: “Live a lowkey life and save yourself so many drama. Rip”

fabyorubachic wrote: “I always wonder what kind of grievance you have with someone to actually kill them”

naijawatchblog wrote: “But why na? Must you kill for everything, don’t you guys have mouth to talk”

officialdequez wrote: “But didn’t post his song when he was alive, Celebrate Me When I Dey Alive Abeg #RipBro“

kingiejay13.13 wrote: “U never posted him when he was alive why post his dead instadog”

papiiitino wrote: “The insecurity in this country

Going out and coming back alive is an underrated blessing ”

rita_dove1 wrote: “ May we not be cut short on our way to success,,,may the enemies not reason us when we’re almost close to seeing the light at the end of the tunnel..RIP to the dead ”

Source: Ghgossip.com