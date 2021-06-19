Warri Streets Flooded As Heavy Rains Wreak Havoc

Share This























LAGOS JUNE 19TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Most residents in Warri got what they did not bargained for as the heavy down pour in the early evening of Friday, June 18, 2021 brought sorrow to them due to flooding.

Areas mostly affected as monitored by our correspondent included Ginuwa Road by JJC and its adjoining areas of Mowoe Road, Igbi Street, Yoruba Road, Smart Street, Aghoghovbia Street, and Arigbe Street.

Others were Eboh Road by Eburu, Link Road by Eboh Road, Okumagba Avenue by Cinema Site, Okumagba Avenue by Total, Apala Road, Fani Kayode, and Marine Quarters, amongst other areas.

Roads in most of the said areas were submerged by water, making it impossible for vehicular movements. Some aged cars and commercial tricycles (keke) broke down in the flood on the said roads.

While most vehicles that could not withstand the thunder and lightening of the heavy down pour took shelter at filling stations.

Some residents were seen battling with the effects of the flood after the rain had subsided.

Those who spoke to our correspondent attested that the downpour was the heaviest so far this year and emphasized the need for opening up of blocked drainages.