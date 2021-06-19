Delta Police Nab Nollywood Producer, Suspected Gun Runner With Cache Of Arms

Share This























LAGOS JUNE 19TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Operatives of the Delta State police command has arrested a Nollywood producer, Mike Omoruyi and a suspected gun runner, Chief Otuya Joahua with cache of arms.

Urhobotoday.com learnt that Police Operatives attached to the Delta State Police Rapid Response Squad, while on patrol along Obiaruku/Umuebu road intercepted and arrested Omoruyi of Odo Street, Obiaruku, Delta State when search was carried out, the operatives recovered one Lar rifle without magazine, one fabricated AK 47 rifle, one Air rifle, one Pump action, one English double barrel gun and two toy guns from him.

On further investigation, Omoruyi who claimed to be Nollywood producer said he hired the above mentioned guns for film production from Chief Otuya.

On further interrogation, he led the police to the house of Otuya at Umuebu community who confessed renting the arms to him at cost of fifty thousand naira (N50,000.00) for film production.

When contacted, Delta State Police Public Relation Officer, (PPRO) DSP Bright Edafe who confirmed the arrest of the duo and interception of the arms said, “.On the 15/6/2021 at about 1245hrs, Police Operatives attached to the Delta State Police Rapid Response Squad, while on patrol along Obiaruku/Umuebu road intercepted and arrested one Mike Omoruyi ‘m’ 38yrs of Odo Street Obiaruku, when search was carried out, the operatives recovered one Lar rifle without magazine, one fabricated AK 47 rifle, one Air rifle, one Pump action, one English double barrel gun and two toy guns from him.

“Investigation later revealed that the suspect happens to be a Nollywood producer who hired the above mentioned guns for film production. Further investigation led to arrest of the suspected gun runner, one Chief Otuya Josiah ‘m’ 57yrs of Umuebu community who confessed renting same to the first suspect at cost of fifty thousand naira (N50,000.00) for film production. Investigation is ongoing.”

Meanwhile, The Commissioner of Police Delta state, CP Ari Muhammed has assured members of the public particularly residents of the state of the command determination to make the state safe for all, just as he advised members of the public to continue supporting the police.

He stated that while his command is doing everything possible to ensure that the state is properly policed, the Police Boss advised members of the public to desist from crime and criminality as the command is motivated more than ever before to go after criminally minded individual who are bent on destabilizing the security of the state.

He assures Deltans that very soon, criminals will be forced to relocated as the command will leave no stone unturned.