Olu Of Warri Stool Crisis: Judges, Lawyers Flee As Mob Invade Court

LAGOS JUNE 18TH (URHOBOTODAY)-There was pandemonium on Thursday at the High Court 4 in Warri, Delta State, as a mob reportedly invaded the court, forcing the judge and senior lawyers into a sudden adjournment of a lawsuit bordering on the Olu of Warri Stool.

It was learnt that presiding judge, Hon Justice V O Agboje, narrowly escaped being lynched by the invaders who were chanting war song in protest of the lawsuit brought by Mr. Bernard

Emiko, younger brother to the late immediate past Olu of Warri, His Royal Majesty Ogiame Ikenwoli.

Some of the invaders are widely believed to be loyalists and supporters of Olu of Warri designate, Prince Tsola Emiko.

It was gathered that Bernard Emiko had on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 approached the High Court via a 17-page affidavit filed on his behalf by Chief Efe L. Akpofure (SAN), seeking nullification of the nomination and enthronement of Prince Utieyinorisetsola Emiko as the Olu-designate and eventual installation as the 21st monarch of the ancient kingdom.

Bernard Emiko is asking the court, among other prayers, to set aside and nullify the purported nomination and transmission of Prince Tsola Emiko to Chief Ayiri Emami (the Ologbotere of Warri) as the selection of Omoba (Olu-designate) by Prince Emmanuel Okotie-Eboh on February 18, 2021 is utra vires.

Eyewitness said that while the case was ongoing, a Warri high chief (name withheld) led a large number of followers into the court premises, thus forcing the court into an abrupt end in the ensuing commotion and chaos.

It was learnt the judge escaped through the back door while Akpofure and other senior lawyers fled the scene when the atmosphere became tensed and chaotic.

