Delta: Primary School Pupil Commits Suicide In Ekpan

LAGOS JUNE 18TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A-12-years old primary school boy of Igbo extraction has allegedly committed suicide in Ekpan, Uvwie Local Government Area on Wednesday, June 16, 2021.

The bizarre incident took place at River Road, Ekpan near a popular Catholic Church.

The boy was said to have returned from school at about 3.00 p.m. and went straight to his parent’s residence without branching his mother’s shop located before their residence as he used to do.

The boy, who is the first child of his parent, was said have taken his life with a large piece of cloth in one of the ward robes in the rooms of the large apartment while his younger ones were in the parlour.

Attempt to safe his life after he was seen by one of his younger ones, met brick walls as he was said to have given up the ghost before he was rushed to the nearby General Hospital, Ekpan.

Meanwhile, it was gathered that the boy wrote his mock primary six examinations last Friday and that he was to write his primary six external examinations next Saturday, June 19, 2021.

Residents and sympathizers were seen at the street discussing the incident when our correspondent arrived the area the next day.

The cause of the incident was not immediately known but some residents who spoke and were ignorant of the identity of our correspondent, attributed the cause to influence of Nigerian movies, while others said that it was caused by evil forces.

Attempt to confirm the incident through a text message from the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Delta State Police Headquarters, Asaba ASP Edafe Bright, at as the time of filing this report proved abortive.