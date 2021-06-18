Okada Riders On Rampage In Urhobo Community Over Alleged Killing of Member By Police

Share This























LAGOS JUNE 18TH (URHOBOTODAY)-There is panic in Urhobo community of Ovwian, UduLocal Government Area of Delta State over allegation that a police man shot a commercial motorcycle rider (aka Okada) who died on the spot over one hundred naira ‘matching’ brawl.

The incident, it was gathered, took place along Orhuwhorun Road, Ovwian, by the police post, which was said to have caused chaos in the area, leading the burning of a Toyota Sienna vehicle.

It also gathered that some Okada riders, following the incident, went on rampage chasing any policeman in sight.

The confusion and panic worsen when the Okada men in their numbers proceeds to the Ovwian Police Station burning vehicles and valuables but this was averted by the timely intervention of mobile policemen.

According to an Okada rider, who identify himself simply as Innocent, he claimed that the deceased Okada man, Mr Theophilus Teku, was shot dead shoot by a police officer allegedly because of one hundred naira bribe he refused to provide.

However, the Police Public Relation Officer, Mr Edafa Bright, when contacted by our correspondet, refuted the story as untrue and baseless.

According to Mr Bright, the deceased was killed by an Udu vigilante member identified as Mr Francis Ogentowe, who the PPRO said was currently in their custody.