Okowa Appoints Ex-Reps Member, Oboro, Aniagwu, 16 Others As Commissioner

LAGOS JUNE 18TH (URGOBOTODAY)-Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state has appointed a former House of Representatives member, Evelyn Oboro and seventeen others as commissioner designates.

The names of the nominees were read by the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Sheriff Oborevwori at plenary on Thursday, June 18, 2021.

In a letter conveying the list of nominees to the State House of Assembly for confirmation, Governor Okowa said the nomination of members of the State Executive Council was in line with the powers vested on him by section 192, subsection 2 of the 1999 constitution as amended.

Those who made the list are: Mr. Charles Aniagwu, Dr. Barry Gbe, Mr. Ifeanyi Egwuyenga, Chief Arthur Akpowowo, Mr. Julius Egbedi and Chief Festus Ochonogor.

Others are, Mrs. Flora Alanta, Mr. Churchill Amagada, Engineer Jonathan Igworiwoh Ukodhiko, Honourable Evelyn Oboro, Engineer Noel Omordon, Chief Fidelis Tilije, and Mrs Rose Esenwu.

Also nominated as Commissioner are, Engineer Lawrence Ejiofor, Princess Shola Ogbemi-Daibo, Mr. Chris Onogba, Barrister Kate Oniawan, and Mr. Johnbull Edema.

The nominees have been directed to submit twenty-five copies of their CV to the office of the Clark on or before June 21, and to appear for screening on June 22, 2021.

Governor Okowa had earlier on Wednesday appointed five new special advisers in addition to nine formerly appointed.

A letter signed by the secretary to the state government, Patrick Ukah, said Dr. Austin Obidi, Emmanuel Ogidi, Sunny Emeyese, Sylvanus Okorotie and Ebikeme Clark are appointed as Special Advisers.