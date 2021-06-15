RCCG Members Beat Suspected Thief Mercilessly For Attempting To Steal Church Property

Share This























LAGOS JUNE 15TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Church members have dealt heavily on a suspected thief who was caught in the act of trying to steal the church property.

In a video that was shared on Warri Aproko Special, the incident was said to have taken place in Warri, Delta State at the Redeemed Christian Church Of God, Strong Tower Parish located at NPA Expressway close to DBS.

The church it noted have been burgled upon on several occasions as properties ranging from musical instruments to plasma TV, laptop and some other valuables have gone missing.

However, as a popular saying goes like this ‘many days for the thief, one day for the owner’, it was indeed a terrible day for the suspected thief as he got the beating of his life.

He was caught whole in the ceiling of the church building by church members who came for choir rehearsal as they alerted others.

He was said to have come with an accomplice who was keeping guard for him, but his accomplice was however lucky to have escaped.

In the video that was seen, the church members poured their anger on him as he was beaten mercilessly.

His saving grace was the policemen who were called upon to arrest him as he was seen being led away.

Hopefully, this beating will deter him from further stealing unless he chooses to make stealing his career.

Jenny Hub