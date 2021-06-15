Buhari Approves Warri, Three Other Deep Sea Ports To Boost Foreign Investment Inflows

Share This























LAGOS JUNE 15TH (URHOBOTODAY)-President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday said that his administration has approved four new seaports to create employment opportunities and foreign investment inflows across the country.

The President, who disclosed this in his national broadcast to commemorate Democracy Day, said four new seaports have been approved to be constructed under Public-Private-Partnership (PPP) arrangements.

According to him, the four sea ports include; Lekki Deep Sea Port, Bonny Deep Sea Port, Ibom Deep Sea Port and Warri Deep Sea port, adding that the seaports would create massive jobs and investment inflows.

“We have worked at deepening our eastern ports leading to success like having three container ships berth at Calabar port, a first in 11 years. Similarly, on October 30, 2019, an LPG tanker operated by NLNG berthed in Port Harcourt, the first time an LPG ship is berthing at any of the eastern ports.

“As we invest in these new assets, we have also made strides in ensuring that they are secured and protected. In this regard. I am also pleased to note the launch of the NIMASA Deep Blue project – which is an Integrated National Security and Waterways Protection Infrastructure that I recently commissioned. This initiative is designed to add to the layer of security. We have to safeguard our maritime sector,” he added.

He said that the rail system is not left out as the Itakpe-Warri standard gauge rail was completed and commissioned 33 years after construction began. He maintained that the Lagos-Ibadan double track railway line, which I have just commissioned, has commenced operations

The Sun