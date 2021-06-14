MEND Threatens War Against Fulanis Should There Be Any Attack In Delta State

Share This























LAGOS JUNE 14TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Sequel to the threat letter written to Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa by suspected Fulani Terrorist to attack Asaba and Agbor if the Governor did not withdraw his support for the the ban on open grazing, Niger Delta militants under the aegis of Movement for the Emancipation and Defence of Niger Delta has warned that if the threat is made to come to fulfilment, no Fulani will ever exist across the Niger Delta and all oil facilities linked to a Fulani will be brought down.

“ If one soul is lost, Ten Fulani souls will pay for it. If one Facility is destroyed, Ten Fulani facilities will be destroyed. We will respond proportionately ten times whatever you give, the corresponding response will not be limited to the Delta, It may be with your politicians or with your rulers We will launch three rocket launchers and ballistic missiles at any facility of our choice as a warning in seven days if you make bold your threats.

“We don’t make cheap our threats. We have shutdown the country and we can at anytime shut you down. We are the Niger Delta, We stand for the interest of the Niger Delta and we will not allow any coward threaten us. We fight without running,” the statement signed by Dragon War, MEND, sighted by Urhobotoday.com warned.

Recall that residents discovered a threat letter giving Governor Ifeanyi Okowa a 72-hour ultimatum to withdraw his support for the ban on open grazing or risk the state capital being attacked.

The letter dated 13th June 2021, purported to be written by alleged Fulani jihadist and titled “Fulani Jihadist Warning: An Open Message of 2 Paragraphs To Delta State” was said to have been posted in strategic locations in the state capital including the fence of the Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel at Infant Jesus Road in Asaba.

The unsigned letter, threatened that Fulani Jihadist fighters will attack Asaba and Governor Okowa’s Agbor Town if he fails to withdraw his support for the ban on open grazing in the state.

According to the letter: “this is to inform Delta state that the Fulani’s of Usman dan fodio leadership, shall do everything it can to uphold the legacy of our heritage of open grazing for we are nomadic people from origination and shall never negotiate the ownership of Nigeria and West Africa and Sub-Sahara.

“We hereby demand the governor of Delta state to immediately withdraw is early stand for the call to barn open grazing in 17 regions in not less than 72hours from the above date and also, withdraw his position as the leading voice for the governors, as no occurrence we don’t have the first-hand information, even before the hosting of the South-south. South-east and South-south governors meeting in Asaba.

“Failure to adhere to this demand for been the host of the 17 governors, Delta state, most likely the city of Asaba and Agbor, shall encounter severe consequences than that of Bornu, Kebbi, Kastina, Kaduna, Enugu, Benue, Oyo and many more that will not respect the Fulani’s heritage, as we take responsibility for the detonate explosive uncovered in the state capital secretariat, which should serve as warning to the Delta state government for what is to come, should the governor fail to abide to our demand.

“We highly advice all Fulani’s and Northermers, including the security personnel to live Delta state as soon as possible for the wind of our action is now present in the land, for failure of the governor to adhere to our call, this shall live us with no choice.”