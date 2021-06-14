Ignore Alleged Fulani Jihadist Attack Threat, Police Tell Delta Residence

Share This























LAGOS JUNE 14TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Police Command has urged people of Delta State to ignore letter purportedly written by Fulani Jihadist spread in Asaba threatening to attack Asaba and Agbor towns of Delta State should Ifenayi Okowa refused to withdraw his support for the ban on open grazing.

The Delta State police command in a statement signed by Delta State Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe sighted by Urhobotoday.com assured members of the public to ignore the said publication which must have been pasted by miscreants with the aim of creating panic in the state.

The police disclosed that all modalities have been put in place to forestall any of such occurrence, stressing that residents are advice to go about their lawful businesses without fear or panic.

The police assured that undercover police operatives have been deployed across the state for the purpose of gathering intelligence, adding that other proactive measures have been put in place by the command.

“Members of the public are also urged to continue to partner with the police, by providing useful information that will help in policing the state,” the statement advised.