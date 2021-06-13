House Of Reps Passes Bill For Establishment Of Fed University of Technology, Asaba

Share This























LAGOS JUNE 13TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The House of Representatives has passed the bill for an act to establish the Federal University of Technology, Asaba, Delta State.

The bill, sponsored by the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, was passed into law at the resumed plenary session of the House on Thursday, 10th June, 2021, having been subjected to legislative actions with its reading for the third time.

It was passed, sequel to a motion moved by the House Committee Chairman on Tertiary Education, Hon. Aminu Suleiman and seconded by the Minority Leader, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu for its consideration at the Committee of the whole, Chaired by the Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Idris Wase, whereby the bill was considered, clause by clause.

Giving the background information on the bill while proposing it at the floor of the House early last year, Hon. Elumelu who represents Aniocha/Oshimili federal Constituency, said that the desire to have the Federal University of Technology, Asaba, through legislation, stems from the need to provide more opportunities and level playing ground for all to gain admission in Nigerian Universities, towards specializing in technology related courses.

Elumelu further stated that he came up with the bill with a view to opening up the frontier for the people of Delta State to key in and address their technologically disadvantaged situation which, he noted, has remained widespread in that part of the country.

“This is a straight forward bill that seeks to establish a University of Technology in Asaba and repeal paragraph (m) of the first schedule to the Federal College of education Act. Cap. F8, laws of Federation of Nigeria 2004, which established the college of education (Technical) Asaba, Delta State,” the Minority Leader had stated.

With the passage of the bill which will soon be sent for Presidential assent, Asaba, the Delta State capital, will soon be the home for a Federal University of Technology, bringing to two, the number of Federal Universities in Delta State.