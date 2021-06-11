Democracy Day: Delta Police Deploy Undercover Detectives To Forestall Any Form Of Protest

Share This

























LAGOS JUNE 11TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Police Command said it has deployed undercover police detectives across the state for the purpose of arresting any person or persons staging any form of protest during the celebration of Democracy Day on Saturday.

Delta State Police Public Relation Office, DSP Bright Edafe who made the statement in a press release made available to Urhobotoday.com disclosed that they are aware of the planned protest by some agitated members of the public on 12th of June 2021 who are criminally minded individuals, hiding under the guise of peaceful protest thereby causing havoc in the state.

Stressing that the command under the watch of CP Ari Muhammed Ali will not allow any miscreant to distort the already existing peace in the state, he said that members of the public particularly residents of Delta state should be aware that on no account must any group be seen gathering or carrying placard in the name of protest, as such will not be allowed in the state.

He said officers and men of the command have been placed on red alert and have been ordered to arrest and deal decisively with any criminally minded elements who wish to go against this order.

“The command is more than ever willing to go after any miscreant who might be found wanting. The Commissioner of police is urging members of the public to partner with the police to see that those who try to bring disunity in the state and our dear nation be arrested and brought to book.,” he appealed.