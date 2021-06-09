Sapele Pastor Flees With Church Money Contributed For Purchase Of Musical Instrument

Share This























LAGOS JUNE 9TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Pastor Tony Ugochukwu of Blaze of Fire Ministry in Sapele, Delta State has reportedly run away with some amount of money gathered for the purchase of the church’s instruments.

SaharaReporters gathered that Ugochukwu, said to frequently speak in tongues, is the lead pastor of the Amukpe branch of the church.

The pastor who hails from Owerri, Imo State has been declared wanted by the church after they could not reach him on the phone for two days.

A source said “the money was gathered for the sole purpose of buying (musical) instruments for the church”.

It was also discovered that the absconded pastor did not reveal his real identity to the church. He told people his name was Tony Ugochukwu but the church later found out that his real name is Valentine Omeire.

Meanwhile, the case has been reported to the police in Sapele.

Saharareporters