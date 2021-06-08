1 2 3 4 5
TB Joshua’s Death Is Shocking=Ifeanyi Okowa


LAGOS JUNE 8TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa on Monday described the death of the Founder Synagogue Church of All Nation (SCOAN) Prophet TB Joshua as shocking.
TB Joshua died on Saturday after evening Church service at the age of 58.
The governor, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, said the late cleric would be missed “for his humble teachings, meekness and wise counsels, and particularly for his good heart and grandiose philanthropy.”
He also commiserated with the government and people of Ondo State on the demise of the preacher.
“He was a strong voice in the Christian community where he commanded great following, performed miracles and taught the word of God with passion,” the governor added.

