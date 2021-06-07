PTI Students Protest As Truck Crushes Colleague To Death In Effurun

Share This























LAGOS JUNE 7TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The students of Petroleum Training Institute, Effurun in Delta, on Saturday, staged a protest along PTI road in Effurun over the killing of their colleague who was hit by a Bedford trailer around 7pm on Friday.

The students were seen carrying placards with different inscriptions, while they blocked the ever busy PTI road, leading to gridlock in the town.

The Students Union Government President, Comrade Bright G.O. Munemu told SaharaReporters that they are demanding the construction of speed bumps in front of their school gate and to block the U-turn in the front of their school gate permanently. He said they want the welfare of the family of the deceased to be look into.

He added that justice must be served so as avenge the death the deceased and wish her a peaceful rest

However, the Chairman of Uvwie Local Government Area, Ramson Onoyake who was spotted at the scene sympathising with the students.

He appealed to them not to take the law into their hands by blocking the road.

Naomi Uwayemen Joshua, an HND 2 students of Industrial Safety and Environmental Technology department was crushed to death by a tipper truck which was allegedly going against traffic in front of the school gate with only one headlight on Saturday. Other students that witnessed the incident rushed her to the hospital immediately, where she later died.

SaharaReporters learnt that the Chief Executive/ Principal of Institute, Dr. Henry A. Adimula broke the news of her death in an emergency students meeting at the institute’s lecture theatre.

Dr. Adimula said; “One of our students, Uwa, who was an accident victim died at early hours of today. The management hereby declared Monday as a lecture free day for you to mourn your colleague.”

A source told SaharaReporters that the deceased was coming from church when the incident happened

“On that evening I was outside the school gate axis discussing with my friend when suddenly we saw a trailer coming from the right-hand side of the road passing a one-way road with no head light. He drove directly to the lady and strucked her to the ground the first time then as students began to alarm the incident, the truck climber on her and squeezed her for the second time.

“The driver tried to escape but was apprehended very fast. I and my friend carried the body to the school gate. It wasn’t long when a Camry car came by and was begged to assist to convey the body to the hospital, and we contacted the Students Union President.”

The Director of Corporate Affairs, Mr. Brown Ukanefimone said the school authorities sympathised with students on the loss.

“The management is on top of the situation, and we have appealed to the students to be calm. While our condolences go to the family of the deceased, the institute will be fully involved in the plans for her burial.

“We also appeal to the law enforcement agencies to ensure that justice is done.” Brown added.

Meanwhile, the deceased will be laid to rest on Wednesday, June 9, 2021.

Saharareporters