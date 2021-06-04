Delta State Gov. Appoints New SSG

Share This























LAGOS JUNE 4TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, has appointed the immediate past Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Mr Patrick Ukah, as the new Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

In a letter dated Friday June 4th 2021and signed by the Head of Service (HoS), Mr. Reginald Bayoko, disclosed that the State Governor, has approved the appointment of the Ukah, as SSG.

Ukah, was the State Commissioner for Information in the first tenure of Okowa, before he was drafted to the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education in the second tenure of the Okowa-led administration.

Ukah, also chaired the just concluded Delta State Praise and Thanksgiving Day in commemoration of Dr. Okowa’s six years anniversary as Governor.