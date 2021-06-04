Tompolo Shuns Akpabio As N’Delta Leaders Insist On Inauguration Of NDDC Board

Share This























LAGOS JUNE 4TH (URHOBOTODAY)-With the seven days ultimatum deadline coming to an end in two days, former leader of the Niger Delta agitators Government Oweizide Ekpemupolo popularly known as Tompolo, refused to meet with the Minister of Niger Delta, Senator Godswill Akpabio to discuss issues surrounding the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC and the the constitution of the agency’s board.

Tompolo, had last Sunday issued a seven-day ultimatum to President Muhammadu Buhari and Akpabio, to reconstitute the NDDC board or face a

major breakdown of law and order in the Niger Delta.

The threat forced Akpabio to immediately call for a meeting of stakeholders of the region to discuss and maybe quell the tension brewing following the continued moves to keep the NDDC without a board.

Tompoloi who was said to have been personally invited to the meeting following his threat, did not show up as Akpabio only met with a handful of stakeholders which included the Deputy Governor of Delta State, Kingsley Otuaro and His Royal Majesty Oboro Gbaraun II, Aketekpe, the Pere of Gbaramatu Kingdom.

At the heated meeting held Thursday in Gbaramatu, sources told Pointblanknews.com that Stakeholders insisted on the seven days ultimatum issued by Tompolo, vowing to shut down oil installations in the region should the Federal Government fail to constitute the NDDC Board.

Amos Ogbokor Etaluku, President of the Isoko National Youths Assembly told Akpabio while the youths of the region are disappointed with the Minister, they would not accept anything short of an NDDC Board.

“Honorable Minister, I want to be very frank with you at this point in time. We are very very angry with you. We are very angry with you in the sense that it is only someone that demonstrates high level of greed and selfishness that can use one single person to run a commission, a commission that is supposed to have nine commissioners. You are using only one person and sideline other states,” Etaluku told Akpabio.

Insisting on the constitution of the NDDC Board, Etaluku said “We must tell you we are very angry, and we will not take it any longer. On this note we are standing behind the ultimatum by our leader and the seven days ultimatum. If the seven days expire, we cannot guarantee the safety of oil workers in this region.”

Sources told Pointblanknews.com that Akpabio told the stakeholders that he would be heading back to Abuja to commence the process of constituting the Board of the NDDC. He did not say if that would happen before the end of the seven days ultimatum issued by Tompolo.

