Okowa’s Aide In Trouble Over Alleged Attempt To Arrange Prostitutes For Visiting Senators

Share This























LAGOS JUNE 3RD (URHOBOTODAY)-Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has suspended a top political appointee, Mr. Mudi Temple, for allegedly arranging slay queens for senators who came for constitutional review.

According to insider report, the Delta State Governor directed the office of the Secretary to the State Government to issue a two months suspension to Mr. Temple.

Mr. Temple approached the legislators who came into Delta from Abuja led by Senator James Manager to inquire if he could arrange young girls to spend the night with the legislators—and for as long as they were going to be staying in Asaba.

Recall that the Deputy Senate President, Barr. Ovie Omo-Agege, set up a constitutional review committee earlier in the year. Pursuant to the assignment, the legislators were in the government house to inform Mr. Temple of their plans to kick-off the review. Some of the Senators jumped at the suggestion while others turned it down.

Incidentally, an employee of the government house overheard the conversation between Mr. Temple and the legislators and reported to the Governor the content of the conversation. Consequently, Governor Okowa was incensed and immediately ordered that Mr. Tample be suspended forthwith and his name expunged from the payroll until he is recalled.

There are reports that the ultimate goal is to sack him when he returns from the suspension.

The suspension has been kept under the table so as not to stir anger among residents of the state who hold the belief that government officials are provided with young girls old enough to be their daughters—to satisfy all their sexual fantasies.

The sack of Mr. Temple by the Governor is not unconnected with the Governor’s Anglican background which he has put forward since his election in 2015. Such practice of bringing young girls has been stopped by the Governor.

nigeriancanadiannews.ca