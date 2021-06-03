Insecurity: Youths Activities Suspended In Otefe-Oghara

Share This























LAGOS JUNE 3RD (URHOBOTODAY)-Youth activities in Otefe – Oghara have been suspended following the resent unrest caused by youths’ leadership tussle in the locality.

It was agreed that the youths’ activities in the area should be on hold in a security meeting held at the council secretariat in Oghara, the head quarters of Ethiope West Local Government Area.

Speaking to journalists immediately after the security meeting, the Chairman of the Local Government Council, Hon. Oghenedoro Owoso, said that the outcome of the meeting was attended by all heads of security personnel, royal fathers and chiefs from the various communities.

The chairman who declared the meeting successful, said that youths’ activities in the area should be put on hold, saying that a committee had been set up to look into the activities of youths in the area.

He added that until the committee came up with its findings, youths’ activities in the locality remained suspended.

The Ovie of Oghara Kingdom, HRM Noble Etsemitan, who spoke to news men shortly after the meeting, said that it was unfortunate that youths’ activities were now being political, saying youths that activities were supposed to be traditional.

He reasoned said that youths were supposed to help in building the society and not the other way round, and appealed to all aggrieved persons to be calm, as he prayed for peace in the local government area.