Delta Police Arrest Suspected Cultists’ Arms Supplier With Manufacturing Tools In Jesse

LAGOS JUNE 2ND (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Police Command operatives has arrested a suspected cultists and suspected gun runner, Francis Ogono who allegedly specialized in supplying cultists arms and ammunitions in Jesse, Delta State.

His arrest was made possible after Delta State Police Command Anti Cult Unit arrested three suspected cultist namely, Onomua Victor, Saturday ‘m’ surname Unknown and Ibru Adegbor all from Jesse on May 20, 2021.

On further investigation and interrogation, they confessed to be members of Aro Bagger confraternity, adding that the cult leader who is on the run is in possession of their arm which they call ‘tool’ popularly known as cut to size gun.

On further interrogation, they confessed one Francis Ogono ‘m’ age 42years to be their gun supplier who is also from Jesse that allegedly sold the gun to their cult group.

Thus, on May 29th, 2021 police operatives went after the said gun runner. He was arrested and exhibit recovered include on single barrel gun, and several tools used in the production of cut to size guns.

When Urhobotoday.com contacted Delta State Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO) DSP Bright Edafe, he confirmed the arrest of the suspected cultists, the gun runner and recovery of arms. He added that investigation is ongoing.