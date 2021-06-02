Delta Police Rescue Lady Abducted After Dropping Her Kids At School In Okuokoko

Share This





















Related

Urhobotoday.com gathered that Delta State Police Command Dragon Patrol teams rescued her while on stop and search duty along Ughelli/Warri expressway by Ekrehavwe Community junction.Our source who did not want his name on print revealed that based on technical intelligence, Dragon patrol teams in conjunction with Agbarho divisional patrol team promptly swung into action and moved to Usiefurun Community Off Ughelli/Warri road.He stated that In the course of their patrol, the vehicle was sighted by the combined teams of security operatives, adding that the hoodlums on sighting the police abandoned the victim’s Gold colored Lexus RX 350 Jeep Reg. No. LSD 366 CL, Chassis No. 2T2HK3U08C077223 and their operational vehicle, a black colored Honda Pilot Jeep Reg. No Lagos KTU 911EJ, chassis No. 2HKYF18604H541056 and fled into the bush.“Upon search of the abandoned Honda Pilot Jeep, one Pump Action Gun, Breech No. 870150457 and six (6) live cartridges were recovered,” he stated, adding that the rescued victim and the exhibits were handed over to Supol Agborho.When Urhobotoday.com contacted, Delta State Police Public Relation Officer, DSP Bright Edafe confirmed the rescued of the lady and recovery of the vehicles, arms and ammunition. He added that investigation is on to arrest the fleeing suspects.