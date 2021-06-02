Police Raid Sapele Drug Hideout, Arrest 12, Recover Cocaine, Refnol, Cracks, Others

Share This

























LAGOS JUNE 2ND (NEWSRANGERS)-In attempt to get rid of criminals hanging out in drug hide outs in Sapele, Delta State and acting on credible intelligence that a cartel suspected to be dealing in cocaine are domiciled in the City, Delta State Police operatives attached to SACU went on a discreet operation to investigate and fish out these elements who supplies criminals with cocaine, Indian hemps and other illicit drugs, which they depend on before going for their criminal activities.

Thus, on on 29th may 2021, SACU Operatives stormed their hide out where over 50 suspects were sighted.

They immediately fled when they saw the police. The police went after them and arrested Eric Atijegbe, Adams Esubi, Joshau Oda and nine others all of Okpe local government area of Delta State.

Exhibit recovered includes cocaine, refnol, Indian hemp, cracks and other illicit drugs. Case is currently under investigation.