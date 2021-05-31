Delta Gov Appoints Nine New Advisers

Share This























LAGOS MAY 31ST (URHOBOTODAY)-Governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa has appointed 9 new advisers, including Dr Kingsley Emu as Chief Economic Adviser.

TheNewsGuru.com (TNG) reports those appointed include: Mr. Omimi Esquire and Hon. Chief Isaac Anwuzia as political advisers, and Rt. Hon. Emmanuel Okoro as special adviser.

Other special advisers appointed by Okowa are Hon. Kelly Penawou, Chief Andy Asawota (Esq.), Chief Mrs. Mary lyasere, Chief Edwin Uzor and Chief Godwin Ogadi.

