Community Poll: Ibori’s Daughter Escapes Mob Attack As Oghara Youths Go On Rampage

LAGOS MAY 31ST (URHOBOTODAY)-Daughter of former Governor James Ibori and member representing Ethiope West Local Government Area in the Delta State House of Assembly, Hon Erhiatake Ibori-Suenu, on Sunday, escaped being clubbed by an irate mob during a community leadership poll.

The melee, characterised by sporadic shootings, it was gathered, also saw no fewer than 13 cars vandalised and two persons reportedly shot after two rival factions clashed over the community election at Otefe-Oghara in Ethiope West Local Government Area of the state.

The battle for supremacy, which a source told journalists had claimed one life weeks back, was a result of rising tension in the community after factions declared interest in contesting for executive of the youth wing of the Otefe-Oghara community leadership.

One of the vehicles destroyed during the clash at Oghara

It was gathered that trouble started Sunday morning after a faction got wind that the other rival group was planning to hold an election somewhere in the community.

Some youths in the community were said to have approached Hon Ibori-Suenu to invite the two factions for a peace talk.

But on arriving at the venue, the other faction allegedly attacked Ibori’s daughter who fled for dear life.

The irate youths, however, went on the rampage, destroying cars and shot two persons in the process while several other youths sustained various injuries.

“As I speak to you we are at the police station with Hon Eriatake and tension is currently high, some of the youths are on the run,” a source narrated to journalists.

Another source, however, told journalists that the clash was a result of the imposition of the current youth chairman, whose tenure has reportedly elapsed, but some powers that be were trying to elongate his tenure arbitrarily.

Acting Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe, confirmed the violence but added that the situation has been brought under control

Tribune