Delta 2023: Nwaoboshi Expresses Disappointment Over Okowa’s U-Turn In Power Shift

Share This























LAGOS MAY 31ST (URHOBOTODAY)-Senator Peter Nwaoboshi has expressed disappointment over Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa sudden change of mind in Delta State Peoples Democratic Party, PDP agreement of rotation of power among the three zones.

The Senator who alleged that Okowa remains the biggest beneficiary of power rotation in Delta State disclosed this in a trending video that has gone viral in the social media networks.

Apparently reacting to a statement credited to Okowa that power shift is not sacrosanct, the Delta State born Federal Lawmaker said, “Okowa is a beneficiary of power shift because in 2006 when I observed that James Ibori was going to return power to Central, I kicked against it because there was an agreement that power will be rotated in the three Senatorial Districts.

“I am truly disappointed in Okowa for making such a statement because he was part of the equity group that fought for power shift.”