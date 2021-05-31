Group Hails Pondi For Installing Street Lights In E.K. Clark Community

Share This























LAGOS MAY 31ST (URHOBOTODAY)-Group under the aegis of Kiagbodo Youths Federation (KIYOF) has commended member representing Burutu Federal Constituency in the National House of Representative, Hon Julius Pondi for the installation of 40 solar street lights in Kiagbodo, Burutu local government area of Delta State.

Kiagbodo is the hometown of Ijaw National leader and former Minister of Information of the Federal Republic of Nigerii, Chief Edwin Clark.

Making the commendation in a statement signed Engr. Jacob Tamaramiebi Layefa, the

Publicity Secretary of KIYOF on behalf of stakeholders and the entire Kiagbodo community sighted by Urhobotoday.com, the Group expressed their profound gratitude to Hon. Julius Pondi for the provision and installation of 40 solar street lights in their community.

“ Kiagbodians are very grateful and pray that the good Lord bless you, protect you and uplift you in all your endeavors.. Once again we appreciate you, we say thanks a billion,” the statement read.



