Panic In Igbudu Community Of Warri Over Discovery Of Burnt Corpse

LAGOS MAY 29TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Confusion pervaded the once peaceful Igbudu community in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State, following the discovery of a burnt unidentified man at Odien junction by Globster Gate on Thursday.

Th corpse was said to have been set ablaze by unknown persons in the early hours of on Thursday May 27, 2021.

Independence gathered that the incident was suspected to be handiwork of murders as residents came out to meet the corpse on fire.

Sources who preferred anonymity said they don’t know who set the body ablaze and why they killed him. We don’t know what happened, we don’t know how it happened. Till this moment as we are talking to you now, no one has come out to say he was robbed.

“May be the body was brought from outside to this place before it was set ablaze. Because the burning allegedly started about 4pm.

“Whether the deceased is a native of the community, could not be ascertained, as details of the dead teenager were still sketchy as of the time of filing this report.”

“If something like this can happened here, it means nobody is secured here. The leaders of this state and the federal government should do something to stop this kind of killing in Delta community. No one is happy after seeing this corpse.”

When contacted for comments, the spokesperson for the State Police Public Relations, Officer. PPRO. DSP Edafe Bright confirmed the report when he said, “yes, an unidentified corpse burnt to ashes was found along Odien junction, warri. But we don’t know what happened.” PPRO added.

