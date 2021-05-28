Delta Police Debunks Report Of Arrest Of Human Parts Sellers, Ritualists In Urhobo Community

Share This























LAGOS MAY 28TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State Police Command has denied reports making the rounds in online media (Not Urhobotoday.com) that suspected human parts dealers and ritualists were nabbed at Otokutu community, Delta State by vigilantes and handed over Otu-Jeremi police station.

Denying the reports in a press statement signed by Delta State Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO) made available to Urhobotoday.com, the police disclosed that on May 27th, 2021 Otokutu vigilante brought four male and one female suspects living under Otokutu bridge on suspicion that they were criminal elements, adding that on close observation and investigation, it was observed that their words are obviously incoherent and they appeared very tattered.

“The five suspects were taken back to the scene, and the place was thoroughly searched and nothing incriminating was found. The vigilante who arrested and brought them never made any statement accusing them of being ritualist, neither is there any evidence to prove that they are ritualist.

“Findings only revealed for now that they are destitute who only took refuge under the bridge. The story making rounds that ritualist were handed over to the police by vigilante is entirely false and as such should be totally disregarded.

“The Commissioner is also appealing to members of the public, particularly online media handlers to desist from spreading fake news as it will not do anybody any good. The command PPRO’s phone number is available 24/7hrs and as such, anyone who wants confirmation can contact the command through the PPRO for clarification,” the statement advised.