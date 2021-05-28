Despite South-South Govs Ban, Open Grazing Persists In Delta Communities

Share This























LAGOS MAY 28TH (URHOBOTODAY)-There was rampaging grazing of some cow along the Asaba / Ughelli Road by Ogwashi-Uku area that almost caused traffic logjam.

Some headsmen were seen with scores of adult cows and calves grazing in two batches on the right side of the road towards the Ughelli axis about 9am

It would be recalled that the South – South governors had in a meeting in Asaba recently prohibited opening grazing in the region.

Some passengers who spoke on the persisting worrisome development in a Warri bound commercial bus expressed different opinion on the issue.

One of the respondents, a young lady noted that the open grazing by the herdsmen was a complete disregard to the decision of the South – South governors, just as she

applauded the governors for the ban, noting that it would put an end to the frequent clashes between farmers and herdsmen.

She further alleged that herdsmen were tormenting farmers in Uwhorun Kingdom in Ughelli North Local Government Area of the state on a daily basis, ” So the ban should be strictly implemented now.”

Another respondent, a middle aged man who spoke in the same vein , suggested that defaulters should be arrested and prosecuted immediately in all parts of the state .

However, a middle aged woman suggested that there should be an enlightenment campaign on the ban, adding that most of the herdsmen were illiterate who do not even understand pidgin English , maintaining that such an enlightenment was necessary to avoid further crisis.