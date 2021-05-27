Delta To Hold Monthly Environmental Sanitation Without Restriction

Share This























LAGOS MAY 27TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State Government has announced for the information of the general public, particularly Deltans and other residents in the State that the monthly Environmental Sanitation Exercise for the month of May, will hold in the State on Saturday May 29, 2021, between the hours of 7am and 10am.

Making the pronouncement in a statement signed by the Director of Information, Theresa Oliko, sighted by Urhobotoday.com, the government however explained that during the period of the exercise, there will be no restriction on vehicular movement and persons as a result of the celebration of the 6th Anniversary of Governor Okowa’s administration.

“The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Dr (Mrs) Minnie Oseji advised that people should clean up their premises, cut overgrown weeds, desilt their drainages and keep their environment clean to prevent unwanted diseases.

“Officials of the State Waste management Board and local government councils are to evacuate the resultant refuse to approved government dump sites.

“Accordingly, Deltans and residents are by this announcement advised to keep their environment clean,” the statement read.