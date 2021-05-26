Delta APC, DESOPADEC Retiree Task Okowa To Utilise £4.2m Recovered Loot For The Good Of Deltans

Share This























LAGOS MAY 26TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State chapter of All Progressive Congress (APC) and retiree of Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC) have tasked Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa to utilize £4.2m recovered loot for the good of the people of Delta state.

Recall that the Accountant General of the Federation, Mr. Ahmed Idris told members of the House of Representative Committee that the much talked about 4.2 million Pounds allegedly siphoned by former Delta State Governor, Chief James Ibori, that was recently recovered, have been paid into Delta State Government account.

Reacting to the pronouncement, the Delta state APC charged the Governor to be transparent in handling the recovered money and other monies accruing to the State just as it urged the governor to tie this money to specific projects in the State hence it will in no small measure bring joy to Deltans whenever they see the projects this money is used for.

“Though, there is palpable fear by Deltans that the returned money is likely to be re-looted by those in Government of Delta State! This fear is not unconnected with the fact that Deltans are always at the receiving end of PDP led-Government bad leadership style in the State, to wit; looting without consciences. To allay this fear, PDP led-Government should be patriotic for once in its acts of governance,” the party stated in a statement signed by its Publicity Secretary (Caretaker), Sylvester Imonina, Esq.

Delta APC noted that in view of the happenings in the State, the yearnings of Deltans should not be brushed aside, adding that, “On the other hand, the party calls on all Deltans to be at alert, and ask questions with follow up actions on how what belongs to the State is expended by the Okowa led-Government.”

In a similar dispensation, a retiree of DESOPADEC who did not want his name on print had called on Delta State Governor to pay the pension of the retired workers DESOPADEC from the returned loot.

The retiree who said some of the DESOPADEC workers who retired from service over five years ago have not received their pension or retirement benefits, stressing that the state government excuse had always been there is not money.

He reminded Okowa that now that there is money, he should be magnanimous that there are some workers who served the state generously that have not been paid their pensions.