Nigeria Govt Returns £4.2m Recovered Ibori’s Loot To Delta State Govt

LAGOS MAY 25TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Nigerian’s Accountant General, Mr Ahmed Idris, has said the £4.2m recovered looted funds from the former Governor of Delta State, Chief James Ibori, which was recently repatriated from the United Kingdom, has been returned to Delta State.

Idris disclosed this at Abuja on Tuesday when he appeared before the House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee on Assessment and Status of All Recovered Loots Movable and Immovable Assets from 2002 to 2020 by Agencies of the Federal Government of Nigeria for Effective Efficient Management and Utilisation.

The Accountant-General, who was grilled by the committee for over one hour, stated that such funds looted from the treasury of a state are always returned to the state. He added that states can sue the Federal Government to recover such funds.

Details later…