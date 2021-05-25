Late Madam Edjebare Akemu For Burial On Saturday At Okurekpo Community In Delta State

Share This























LAGOS MAY 25TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Late Madam Edjebare Akemu, Nee Akusu who hails from Okurekpo in Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta State and passed on at the age of 88years will be lead to rest on Saturday, 29th May, 2021 at Okurekpo in Ethiope-East local government area of Delta State.

A press statement signed by Chief Godspower Nakpodia on behalf of the family made available to Urhobotoday.com disclosed that the body of Madam Edjebare who passed on after a brief illness on the 2nd of March 2021 will leave St. Francis mortuary to her resident at Orude Street, Okurekpo.

According to him, “Her body will leave St. Francis mortuary to her resident at Orude Street, Okurekpo on 29th May, 2021 . Funeral discourse followed by interment by 10:00am prompt.

“Reception will follow at Onude Town Hall Ground Okurekpo in Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta State.”

He stated that Late Madam Edjebare Akemu whose love for humanity knew no bound was into distribution of palm oil to different states of the federation, adding that she was very generous and God fearing mother who was blessed with five children among whom are Egr. Emmanuel Akemu, Mrs. Dora EtitiAkemu Ayobi, Collins Akemu, Federal Ministry of Education Abuja, and twenty two grandchildren and ten great grandchildren, brothers and sisters.