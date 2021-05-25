Urhobo Women Protest Over Endless Kidnappings, Killings In Evwreni Communtiy

Share This























LAGOS MAY 25TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Scores of women in Evwreni community in Delta State, at the weekend, protested and condemned the continued arrests, abductions, killings and destruction of property in the community by a disbanded vigilante group.

The protest came in spite of the inauguration of Evwreni Crisis Resolution and Peace Committee detailed to seek ways to permanent peace in the community located in Ughelli North Local Government Area of the state.

The women who were armed with leaves and placards chanted solidarity songs and marched through the streets before blocking part of the ever-busy East-West road to press home their demands.

The protesters demand the return of security and permanent peace in Evwreni community and an end to the killings of their husbands and sons.

The women also raised concerns over the incessant arrests of innocent individuals in the community, alleging that the arbitrary arrests were being orchestrated by a prominent and wealthy indigene of Evwreni, who is using his money and connections in the police force to subjugate others.

Leading the protesting women were Mrs Arthur Atiri, Ararivwode Jumor, Oboghenetero Okome, Elohor Abrigo, Precious Okuah and Edirin Abiola.

They unequivocally condemned the unending crisis and called on all the stakeholders to sheathe their swords and embrace peace.

They expressed sadness that just two days after the peace committee met with Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, the younger brother of the vigilante chairman who died in police custody, Okwa Ogheneruemu, was abducted along Ughelli-Patani road and was allegedly handed over to the police.

The women spoke against a repeat of such in the community, maintaining that the protest was to stop such unlawful arrests that are fueling more crises.

It will be recalled that the Evwreni Crisis Resolution and Peace Committee had last week met with Governor Okowa, with an appeal to set up a Judicial Panel of Enquiry to look into the remote and immediate causes of the unending crisis in Evwreni community. Delegates at the meeting were led by a business mogul and former governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief O’tega Emerhor was in Government House, Asaba.

Tribune