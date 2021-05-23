Mixed Reactions Trail Mofe Damijo Wearing Earrings

Share This























LAGOS MAY 23RD (URHOBOODAY)-There have been a lot of reactions from Twitter users as Popular Nollywood actor, Richard Mofe Damijo (RMD) was spotted with earrings in the new photos he shared.

RMD shared the photos on his official Twitter account, with a Twitter handle @Richard Mofe-Damijo.

He shares this post with a caption ” I have always wanted to wear earrings for some time now. I think they are so cool if you find the right one.”

According to him, “ I’ve always wanted to wear an earring for some time now. I personally think that they are so cool if you find the right one.

“When I was turning 50 I had threatened to wear one but I wasn’t too sure how people of Delta State would feel an erring wearing commissioner.”

Peterson 01

