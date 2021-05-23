Delta Police Arrest Inspector, Three Others Over Death Of DELSU Graduate

Share This























LAGOS MAY 23RD (URHOBOTODAY)-An Inspector of police attached to the Rapid Response Squad, Delta State Police Command, has been arrested by detectives attached to the Criminal Investigation Department in connection with the alleged killing of a graduate of Microbiology from Delta State University (DELSU), Abraka, Oghenetejire Joel Omiragua.

Those arrested are Inspector Omonile, Franca Osas and another suspect simply identified as ‘Biggie.’Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe, who confirmed the death in Asaba, yesterday, said the Commissioner, Mr Ari Mohammed Ali, had ordered immediate investigation over the death of the 28-year-old who hailed from Kokori community in Ethiope East Local Government Area of the state.

According to sources, he was reported dead a few days after his arrest on April 27, 2021 by the detectives and his body deposited at the Federal Medical Centre mortuary, Asaba, without the consent of Oghenetejire’s family.

The Guardian gathered that the deceased’s arrest was prompted by the confession of one Omokaro Okoro, held by the police, that Oghenetejire was the source of the photograph of a gun found on his phone during police interrogation.

Sources further confirmed that the Microbiology graduate and his female friend were on their way to a marriage ceremony in Asaba when the police, who had been on his trail, swooped on him. Detectives are yet to reveal the circumstances surrounding his death in the police custody.

However, it was learnt that he must have been tortured and collapsed during police intensive interrogation. When contacted, the state police spokesman, DSP Bright Edafe, said the incident was unfortunate.

According to him, “The Commissioner of Police, Ari Mohammed Ali, is investigating the issue. I am aware that he has taken action. He has held several meetings with the family of the victim, though Oghenetejiri died in a manner that puzzled the police command.”

Guardian Nigeria