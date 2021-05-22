PDP Youths Hail Onuesoke’s Consistent Support For PDP, Call For His Elevation

Share This























LAGOS MAY 22ND (URHOBOTODAY)-Group under the aegis of PDP Youths Across States’ Border (PYSB) has commended Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chieftain and former Delta State gubernatorial aspirant, Chief Sunny Onuesoke for his consistent support for the growth and development in the party in Delta state,south south south in particular and Nigeria in general.

They equally appealed to big whips of the party at both the state and National level to elevate the party Chieftain to a position where he could be empowered strategically to further pursue the growth and development of the party to a greater height.

The group which made the commendation and demand in a communiqué signed by its National President, Mallam Yahaya Usman and National Secretary, Joseph Osadolor after arising from a National meeting at Abuja said whatever support that is giving to Onuesoke presently will act as a morale booster for others to work harder for the progress and development of the party.

“ If loyalists like Onuesoke and others were rewarded for their action towards the development of the party, it will act as a morale booster for other members to work harder. Although we have not met Onuesoke one on one, but his activities through the media had made him to become a household name not only among us and but other PDP and even APC members across the nation.

“ There are no day one opens the national newspapers or internet that one will not read about Onuesoke defending the course of the party. We guess he must have been consistently spending his own money for the benefit of the party. If such a person is empowered he will do more for the good of the party,” the communiqué read.

They equally commended Onuesoke for his consistent loyalty to the party as a member.

“We have been following the consistency of Onuesoke ever since the beginning of this democratic dispensation. A data placed before us revealed that he had been very loyal, consistent and had refused to be swayed by disloyal party members to defect to other parties despite lofty offers,” the communiqué stated.

The group urges party members to over look the recent defection of Akwa-Ibom State Governor, Mr Ben Ayade to All Progressive Party (APC), stressing that his action will not have any effect on PDP in the state hence he is known as a fly weight.