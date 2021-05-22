Group Commends Edevbie Humble And Stainless Service In Okowa’s Govt

Share This























LAGOS MAY 22ND (NEWSRANGERS)-Group under the aegis of David Edevbie Solidarity Movement (DESM) has commended the former Chief of Staff to Delta State Governor, Olorogun David Edevbie for his humility and stainless service for the six years he worked under Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa as Commissioner for Finance for four years and Chief of Staff for two years.

A statement signed by the President of David Edevbie Solidiarity Movement, Comrade Ovweghre Martin made available to Urhobotoday.com, the group congratulated Edevbie for a successful service for Delta State government without any allegation of fraud and forgery, adding that his successful service without any blemish has put him in a position of person to be trusted by the people should he found himself in a greater position of service in future.

The group described Edevbie as a leader which possessed a gift of innovative thinking, visionary spirit, tenacious and patience ingredients that made him succeed in politics as an administrator.

They added that in addition to his devotion to his family and work, Edevbie had always find time for his colleagues and friends who are never far from his thoughts.

“David Edevbie is a determined, collaborative and goal-oriented caring person who had prove his worth as an exceptional public servant while strategically supervising important activities of government task bearers and being a studious bolt that holds together the cogs of a continuously dedicated work force in Ifeanyi Okowa’s administration and other endeavour he had passed through.

“He has done this with dedication and innovation, daring to apply bold new methods in other to attain satisfying results for the good of the administration and ultimately the betterment of the affairs of Delta State,” the statement disclosed.

The group recalled that Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa in his birthday message to David Edevbie affirmed their appraisal of Edevbie by describing him as trail blazer who provide and offer leadership at various levels of governance by maintaining a charismatic and unblemished leadership style that has endeared him to many Deltans and Nigerians.

The group however enjoined Deltans to rally support for Olorogun David Edevbie in future endeavour, adding that with his strings of achievements in political administration it is evidence that should he found himself as Governor of Delta State in the nearest future he will take the state to a greater height.