Edevbie Expresses Gratitude To PDP, Okowa For Giving Him The Opportunity To Serve

Share This























LAGOS MAY 20TH URHOBOTODAY)-The outgoing Chief Staff to Delta State Governor, Olorogun David Edevbie has expressed his gratitude to Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa for entrusting him with one of the most important offices in the State, just as he wished the Governor God’s favours and wisdom as he navigates the next crucial phase of his final gubernatorial term.

Edevbie who expressed his gratification in a statement titled, “Good Morning My Good People Of Delta State” posted in his facebook page said, “It is with a heart full of immense gratitude to God Almighty that I leave the office of Chief of Staff to the Governor, which I occupied for the past two years.

“Serving under His Excellency, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa first as Commissioner of Finance for four years and then as his Chief of Staff as we strived to build a Stronger Delta were challenging as could be expected of such critical offices of State but they were not opportunities I ever took for granted. I cherish the trust and confidence of His Excellency in me in executing these mandates and I was always guided by a great sense of responsibility.

“I had an appreciation of how much Governor Okowa values the sacred mandate of the entire people of Delta both in the first term and the subsequent renewal for a final term. I witnessed from the front row how he strived to ensure that the interests of our people were utmost in the heart of every State official which has borne significant fruits in the giant development strides in our State these past six years.

“On my part, I have been driven by a strong desire to serve and positively impact on the lives of our people as a humble public servant. I am still ever willing and ready to contribute my quota to the service of humanity, to the good people of Delta State and Nigeria at large, and God willing, I am sure there will be further opportunities for me to do so.

“My hearty thanks to our great party, the PDP and particularly His Excellency Governor Okowa for entrusting me with one of the most important offices in our State. I wish him God’s favours and wisdom as he navigates this next crucial phase of his final gubernatorial term.”

SEE THE FULL CONTENT BELOW:

Good Morning my good people of Delta State.

It is with a heart full of immense gratitude to God Almighty that I leave the office of Chief of Staff to the Governor, which I occupied for the past two years. Serving under His Excellency, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa first as Commissioner of Finance for four years and then as his Chief of Staff as we strived to build a Stronger Delta were challenging as could be expected of such critical offices of State but they were not opportunities I ever took for granted. I cherish the trust and confidence of His Excellency in me in executing these mandates and I was always guided by a great sense of responsibility.

I had an appreciation of how much Governor Okowa values the sacred mandate of the entire people of Delta both in the first term and the subsequent renewal for a final term. I witnessed from the front row how he strived to ensure that the interests of our people were utmost in the heart of every State official which has borne significant fruits in the giant development strides in our State these past six years.

On my part, I have been driven by a strong desire to serve and positively impact on the lives of our people as a humble public servant. I am still ever willing and ready to contribute my quota to the service of humanity, to the good people of Delta State and Nigeria at large, and God willing, I am sure there will be further opportunities for me to do so.

My hearty thanks to our great party, the PDP and particularly His Excellency Governor Okowa for entrusting me with one of the most important offices in our State. I wish him God’s favours and wisdom as he navigates this next crucial phase of his final gubernatorial term.

Sincerely,

Olorogun David Edevbie