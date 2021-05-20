Lagosians Condemn Appointment Of Mofe-Damijo By Gov Sanwo-Olu

Share This























LAGOS MAY 20TH (URHOBTODAY)-The Eko Foundation, the CILS, AILS the Lagos Advocacy Group, have called on Nollywood veteran, Richard Mofe-Damijo to decline the appointment given to him by Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Recalled that Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu initiated an intervention project that will jump-start the transformation of the Entertainment and Tourism sector.

Richard Mofe-Damijo – a veteran filmmaker and Nollywood actor – is the chairman of the nine-member committee, comprising five industry practitioners and four Government officials. They are selected to drive the Governor’s vision to actively support youth creativity and entrepreneurship in the sector.

But the Groups in a letter addressed to the governor and dated May 6, 2021, condemned the choice of Richard Mofe-Damijo, saying that his appointment is a marginalization of Lagos indigenes in the governance of their state.

According to the group, while the initiative is a step in the right direction to revitalize the entertainment sector and film production in Lagos State, there are qualified indigenes of Lagos both home and abroad qualified to lead the Committee rather than the former Delta State Commissioner for Tourism.

Nigeria Films.com