Missing 22-Years -Old Declared Missing In Isoko 12 Days Ago Has Been Found

LAGOS MAY 20TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Katherine Isaiah Fegor, a 22-year-old who was declared missing in Oleh lsoko South Local Government Area of Delta State about twelve days ago, has been found.

Well, it could be recalled that Fegor left Oleh, where she worked as a distributor for KEDI Healthcare, to visit her boyfriend in Warri on Thursday, May 6. She was declared missing few days later as no one had heard from her after she left work.

However, Facebook user, Alexander Omena Abele, who gave the update on Tuesday afternoon, May 18, said she has been found.

Her post on facebook read,”“The Lord that keepeth Isreal neither sleeps nor slumber, God never fails me. She has been found”

The family did not give shed further light on how she was found or whether she was really missing in the first place.