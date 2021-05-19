Delta Gov 2023: No Formal Gentleman Agreement Was Reached On Zoning-Okowa

Share This























LAGOS MAY 19TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa has put to rest the issue of zoning of the Goveror of Delta State saying that no former gentlemen agreement was reached.

The governor who made the disclosure in Asaba, Delta State at his quarterly media interaction with journalists in Delta state affirmed there was no formal agreement signed and no formal meeting was held where the issue of zoning was discussed and agreed upon.

While explaining further, he said, “There was no formal meeting where a gentleman agreement was reached and that is the truth as at today.

“It means that whatever we are doing or talking about today is about what is fair, what is equitable and how to define what is fair and what is equitable and hinged on justice.”

While reacting to allegations of intention to hand over to an Ijaw man, Okowa said: “it’s only God Almighty that knows who will be governor after me.

“I cannot pretend to be God, for I am not; I don’t know who God is going to bring and I don’t have the intention of playing the role of God.

“You will hear a lot more things just as they said I want to handover to an Ijaw man; I don’t think that I have the strength to play God but the issue is when the politics starts, politics will be played and God almighty will take the decision on who will be governor.

“But as I said, at some point in time as a political party, because I can only speak for my party, we will sit down to look at issues to find out what truly will be fair, what truly will be justified and what should equity really mean.”

On which senatorial district the next governor will emerge from, he urged the people to pray for God’s revelation.