RE: LOOMING CRISIS IN EWU KINGDOM CAPABLE OF CAUSING BREACH OF THE PEACE IN THE ENTIRE URHOBO LAND: A CALL FOR URGENT INTERVENTION

Attention:

!1) The Ukoko r’Ivie r’Urhobo

(Urhobo Traditional Rulers’ Council

!2) The Urhobo Progressivee Union, UPU

!3) The Senator Representing Delta Central District

Distinguished Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege (DSP)

We, the members of various pan-Urhobo advocacy Groups that share identical beliefs of commitment to grassroots sensitization and mobilization towards community development in Urhobo Land, and active participation in nation building, are constrained to draw your attention to the above-subject matter of public importance, with a humble call on you for immediate action.

It is imperative to intimate you, Sirs, that in exercise of our oversight functions as groups that are promoting the interests and working towards the overall good of the Urhobo Ethnic Nationality, we have been keenly following the trends and developments relating to the supposed emergence of a Traditional Ruler in the Urhobo Kingdom of Ewu, and in that light have closely monitored the recent processes embarked upon by the Ekade Ruling House, whose turn it is to produce the next king for Ewu.

It is also expedient to state that by reason of our interests in the Ewu Kingdom Royal tussle, we keenly monitored the recent processes by the Ekade Ruling House right from early this year until it eventually climaxed with the emergence of an Ovie-Elect on the 16th day of April, 2021.

As pan-Urhobo groups, we gave kudos to the leaders and elders of the Ekade Ruling House for a very thorough job done in the processes, and despite the fact that no human procedure can be devoid of pockets of discrepancies here and there, we also witnessed an overwhelming acceptance of the process by not only the Ekade People but a larger percentage of the People of Ewu Kingdom, which no doubt was evident in the presence of the Otota of Ewu Kingdom, who jointly raised the hand of the successful Candidate, Olorogun Gabriel Ohwodje Macaulay.

It is therefore disturbing for us to see that the commendable selection procedure done by the Ekade Ruling House to choose a Candidate for the Ovieship of the Kingdom, is currently being flaunted with skirmishes in a manner that is capable of degenerating to a serious crisis, especially as there have been rumours of the drums of war on both sides -those who are in favour of the April 26, 2021 selection process by the Ekade Ruling House and those against it, who we hear are not supposed to assume the role they are trying to arrogate to themselves.

In the circumstances, therefore, we are moved to place this passionate call on you as the prescribed authorities vested with the powers to act in the general and collective interests of the generality of the Urhobo People, to kindly intervene, look critically into the issues at stake – taking into cognizance, the norms, traditions and cultures of the Ewu People and invariably, the position of the Edict that has guided the Ewu Kingdom Kingship since time immemorial, in order to come to a justifiable conclusion on the matter and the Ovie-elect Crowned.

Suffice to add, that the above recommendation is urgent as it is the only way to save the chaotic situation that is currently unfolding in Ewu Kingdom, which could lead to fierce battle among the indigenes. This, we say as we do not want to see any more part of the Urhobo Ethnic Nationality plunge into avoidable war, irrespective of the issues that provokes it, especially as Ewu Kingdom has been part of the areas in Urhobo ravaged by external aggressions including marauding herdsmen that has been terrorizing the whole place.

A stitch in time saves nine!

Accept the assurances of our highest esteem,

________________________

Comr. Dafiaghor

Urhobo Media Group

________________________

Engr Felix Evwierhurhoma

Urhobo Re-awakening Movement

________________________

Dr. Jonathan Ganagana

Urhobo Nollywood Actors Guild

Cc:

Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly, DTHA.

The Chief of Staff, COS, Govt. House, Asàba.

Attorney General

Commissioner Chieftaincy and LG Affairs.

His Lordship

Archbishop Dr. Cyril O. Odutemu

Hon. Chief Oviri Uto, JP

The Otota of Ewu

Olorogun Michael Okpole

Prof. Actor Ekpokpo

PG Ewu Kingdom

Hon. Evang. Paul Etaga, JP