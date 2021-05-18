Delta Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa Dissolves EXCO, Drops Aides

Share This























LAGOS MAY 19TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, yesterday dissolves the State Executive Council (SEC) comprising the 25 commissioners. The governor also dropped the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), the Chief of Staff, Government House, Senior Political Adviser and other advisers.

The immediate past Commisioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, disclosed this at a briefing at the Government House, Asaba on the outcome of the dissolved SEC meeting.

Aniagwu stated that the reason for the dissolution was to give room for fresh hands to strengthen the administration’s agenda of a stronger Delta.

According to him, the governor thanked members of the dissolved SEC for their contributions to the success of his administration in the past six years, including those who joined in the last two years.

The governor, Aniagwu further stated, had directed all the affected political appointees to hand over to the permanent secretaries in their respective ministries.

The immediate past information commissioner said that before the dissolution, the exco approved the sum of N2.8 billion for the purchase and upgrade of facilities at the recently established three universities in the state.

He also said that the exco approved the dismissal of one Bernard Onomugo from the state civil service for allegedly recruiting named into the state’s payroll.