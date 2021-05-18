1 2 3 4 5
Malami Confirms FG Receipt Of £4.2m Ibori Loot From UK


LAGOS MAY 18TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has confirmed that the Federal Government of Nigeria has received £4,214,017.66 of the loot associated with the family members of a former Delta State Governor, James Ibori.
The minister’s spokesman, Dr. Umar Gwandu, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.
According to the statement, the amount has been credited into the designated Federal Government account with naira equivalent value of the amount as of May 10, 2021.
Details later…
Punch

