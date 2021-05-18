Former Delta Gov. James Ibori Bags Online Harvard Certificate

Share This

























LAGOS MAY 17TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Former Governor James Ibori of Delta State has completed the Harvard Business School Online Certificate Program in Sustainable Business Strategy.

The 61-year-old Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain shared a picture of his certificate dated May 20, 2020 on social media on Monday.

According to the school, “this certificate program provides a set of practical tools designed to help business leaders to play a major role in building a just and sustainable world.”

Ibori was Delta governor from 1999 to 2007.

He was sentenced to 13 years in prison by a London court in 2012 after pleading guilty to money laundering charges.

He was released from prison in December 2016 after serving four of the 13 years to which he was sentenced.

The United Kingdom is in the process of returning £4.2million (about N2.4billion) stolen by the ex-governor and his associates to Nigeria.

