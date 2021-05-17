Delta Govt To Recruit Graduate Teachers For Technical Colleges

Share This























LAGOS MAY 18TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Government has unveiled its interest in recruiting graduate teachers for specific subject areas for its technical colleges within the state.

A notice of the recruitment arrangement signed by the State Director of Information, Mrs Theresa Oliko, said applicants, who must be indigenes of Delta, are to apply free of charge online within six (6) weeks from the time of this publication.

The notice advised prospective applicant to log on the Ministry of Technical Education portal, technicaleducation.deltastate.gov.ng, saying upon the successful application, applicants will receive confirmation through SMS or email, where applicable.

Interested candidates, the notice stated, are expected to upload their academic/professional certificates, NYSC discharge certificate/ exemption letter, passport photograph, certificate of local government of origin and birth certificate/ age declaration

According to the notice, shortlisted candidates would also be notified by SMS and /or email and invited for a computer-based aptitude test (CBAT), stressing that only candidates who are successful in the CBAT would be invited for the oral interview /micro teaching practicum

While adding that induction/registration with the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria will be added advantage, the notice made it clear that applicant should not be more than 35 years of age and inquires should be sent to Recruitment@deltamote.net