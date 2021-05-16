1 2 3 4 5
Published On: Sun, May 16th, 2021

Three Policemen Feared Dead As Unknown Gunmen Burn Police Station In Delta


LAGOS MAY 16TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Nsukwa Divisional Police Station in Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta State has been burnt down by unknown gunmen leaving three police officers feared dead.
PUNCH Metro gathered that the hoodlums attacked the Police Station around 2.am Sunday.
It was learnt that the building and vehicles were razed while the hoodlums carted away their ammunition.
The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Bright Edafe, failed to pick calls put across to his cell phone for confirmation of the incident as of the time of filing this report. However, police sources in the Ogwash-Uku, a neighbouring community confirmed the attack.
Punch

Subscribe to our newsletter for news update:

About the Author

-

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Recent Posts

Konga Verified Blogger

Konga Verified Blogger

IN THE NEWS

Members of GOCOP

Close