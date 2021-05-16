Delta: Man Escapes Death After Trailer Crushes His Car At Effurun

Share This























LAGOS MAY 16TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A man was reported to have escaped death after a trailer loaded with cows crushed his car along Warri-Sapele road, Effurun, Delta State.

His son, Jerry Ukavwe who posted the incident on his facebook said, “ Early this evening, I was called that my dad was involved in an accident along Warri Sapele road, just immediately after mercy land and as beeb taken to the Naval clinic.

“On getting to the hospital my dad was at the emergency ward… So the people who took him there said a trailer ran into him and the driver escaped. So with the help of my Airforce officers we got to the scene low and behold the car was crushed and the trailer carrying the cows lost about 6cows…

“The driver was later apprehended and in police custody… The chairman to the trailer association was there and also help in making sure the driver was caught…. Friends help me to thank this God… Words isn’t enough to thank Him…. I don’t know how to start but lord am grateful…. My dad is responding to treatment… Devil you’ve lost the battle… ???? “